National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 66,628 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In related news, COO Ranjana Ram sold 6,615 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $49,215.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,734.16. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Vito Priore sold 1,242,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $9,246,848.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,292,510.56. This represents a 23.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,122,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,110,887. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Priority Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.20. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Stories

