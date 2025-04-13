National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 254.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $206.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.
Sterling Infrastructure Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
