National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 7,981 Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Vince Stock Performance
VNCE opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.05. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vince
In other Vince news, major shareholder Rodger R. Krouse sold 7,218,385 shares of Vince stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $16,818,837.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,262,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,633.89. The trade was a 85.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
