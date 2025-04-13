National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 726.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $96.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

