National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avient were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 44.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Avient by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Avient by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of AVNT opened at $31.12 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

