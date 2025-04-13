National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 31,328.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amentum were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amentum by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMTM opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

