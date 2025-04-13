National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 198.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 148.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

RYAAY opened at $44.15 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

