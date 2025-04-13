National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 775.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

