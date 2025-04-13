National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 227.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of TCOM opened at $54.73 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

