National Bank of Canada FI Has $33,000 Holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,746 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 2,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 259,569 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $9.19 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $494.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

