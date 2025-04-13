National Bank of Canada FI Has $35,000 Stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 1.4 %

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.33 and a beta of 0.65. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 101.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCMG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GCMG

About GCM Grosvenor

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.