National Bank of Canada FI Has $54,000 Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ILTB opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.