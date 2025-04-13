National Bank of Canada FI Has $59,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $497.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

