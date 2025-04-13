National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 277.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $11,909,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,332,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.57. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

