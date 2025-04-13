National Bank of Canada FI Invests $27,000 in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 174,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.