National Bank of Canada FI Invests $32,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 14.9 %

SMMD stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

