National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $30,000 Investment in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $126.12.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

