National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 54 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,117,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 431.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $239.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.04.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

