National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.03% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period.
My Size Stock Up 11.5 %
NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.10. My Size, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.
My Size Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than My Size
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYSZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.