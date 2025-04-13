National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.03% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period.

My Size Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.10. My Size, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

My Size Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

