National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,108,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CORT opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,765.22. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,924 shares of company stock worth $14,963,130. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

