National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 3,999 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 84,412 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director David John Mastrocola purchased 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $45,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726.05. This trade represents a 36.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE CPS opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22).

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

