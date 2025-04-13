National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 990 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 239,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 232,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 168,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.