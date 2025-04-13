National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,316 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Stock Performance

FLLA stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.