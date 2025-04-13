National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.76. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

