National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,104,109 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104,109 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

