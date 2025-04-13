National Bank of Canada FI Sells 139 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GPI opened at $403.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $262.31 and a one year high of $490.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

