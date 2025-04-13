National Bank of Canada FI Sells 51 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $239.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.72 and a 200 day moving average of $285.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.