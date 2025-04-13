National Bank of Canada FI Sells 86 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average is $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

