National Bank of Canada FI Sells 95,438 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,438 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,062.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 358,504 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $22.51 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

