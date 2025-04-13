National Bank of Canada FI Sells 96 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $71,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.97.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

