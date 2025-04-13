National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

