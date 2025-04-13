Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 26,284.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,484,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

