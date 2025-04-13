NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,206 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NET Power were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NET Power by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 332,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NET Power by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 98,952 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of NET Power by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 341,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPWR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of NPWR opened at $2.39 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $519.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

