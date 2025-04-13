Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

MODG stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

