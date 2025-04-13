Norges Bank Acquires New Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. On average, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

