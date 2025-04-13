Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 40,000 Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KYTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on KYTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $24.59.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Kyverna Therapeutics Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
