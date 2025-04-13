Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Guess? by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $514.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.75 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

