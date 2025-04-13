Norges Bank Buys Shares of 151,200 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 151,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.
Insider Activity at Pulmonx
In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $41,204.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,032.14. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 55,453 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $459,150.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,011,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,144.72. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,986 shares of company stock worth $1,143,673. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
NASDAQ LUNG opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.77.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
