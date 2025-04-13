Norges Bank Buys Shares of 30,010 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $767.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

