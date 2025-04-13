Norges Bank Buys Shares of 9,675 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 426,035 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,866,000 after acquiring an additional 270,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amdocs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of DOX opened at $83.18 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
