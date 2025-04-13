Norges Bank Invests $189,000 in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star by 81.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Star by 262.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Star by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Star alerts:

Star Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STHO opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Star Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

About Star

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($7.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.