Norges Bank Invests $597,000 in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 488.89%.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.