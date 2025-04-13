Norges Bank Invests $918,000 in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in WisdomTree by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

View Our Latest Report on WT

WisdomTree Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.26.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.