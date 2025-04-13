Norges Bank Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $14.31.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

