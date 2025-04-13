Norges Bank Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ooma by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $330.81 million, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OOMA. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

