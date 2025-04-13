Norges Bank Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ooma by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.
Ooma Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $330.81 million, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on OOMA
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ooma
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.