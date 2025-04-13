Norges Bank Makes New $288,000 Investment in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $8,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 16.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,987,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

