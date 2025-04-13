Norges Bank Makes New $464,000 Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYF. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 301.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.41 million, a PE ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 1.83. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.