Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 13,711 Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Kenon by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kenon by 4,233.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kenon by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 206,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Kenon Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $4.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

