Norges Bank Takes $507,000 Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinclair by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 378.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBGI

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

In related news, Chairman David D. Smith bought 63,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $814,272.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,526,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,034.39. The trade was a 4.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 458,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,392. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.