Norges Bank Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,868,000 after buying an additional 958,418 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 503,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 210,354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $24.10 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

